GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – readySC and SC Works are helping ChartSpan with a healthcare recruitment event for its downtown Greenville office.

ChartSpan is a 24- hour clinical support center that is seeking Certified Nursing Assistants and Medical Assistants for office work for the 1st and 2nd shifts.

The recruitment event will be held:

Thursday, January 19th, 2017

9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

McAlister Square

225 South Pleasantburg Drive, Greenville, SC 29607