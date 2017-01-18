Gaffney HS students headed to Presidential Inauguration

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – Dozens of Gaffney High School students loaded up on a bus Wednesday afternoon on their way to Washington, D.C. for the inauguration.

The trip is one students take every year. Different groups have seen presidential inaugurations for the past several presidents, explained Assistant Principal David Smith.

“You can’t teach this in a book or you can’t it in a classroom. To actually be there and be a part of it, it makes all the difference in the world,” Smith said. “It’s fun to watch history on TV but actually to be a part of it and be there, is something else so that’s special.”

History teacher George Duncan says for some students it’s a once in a lifetime experience.

“A lot of these kids you know they’ll never get a chance to go to D.C. in their lifetime. This is that one opportunity, and then to see the inauguration of the President of the United States, what an awesome event,” Duncan explained.

Senior Rachael Karriker took the trip last year and is looking forward to going back. “The inauguration in particular, because it’s the most controversial, I think in history, and being able to go to such a great thing and to be a part of history. You know we might be in the history books some day, which is pretty cool I think.”

The students will spend several days visiting the memorials and the monuments.