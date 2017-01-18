LIVE: Gov. Haley’s confirmation hearing for U.S. Ambassador

Washington (WSPA) — S.C. Gov. Nikki Haley will visit Capitol Hill today for a Senate confirmation hearing.

President-elect Donald Trump chose Haley to serve as the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations.

CNN reports that Haley is expected to question funding of the U.N. and criticize its treatment of Israel.

The hearing is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

In a written statement after her nomination, Gov. Haley said: “I always expected to finish the remaining two years of my second term as governor. Not doing so is difficult because I love serving South Carolina more than anything. I was moved to accept this new assignment for two reasons. The first is a sense of duty. When the President believes you have a major contribution to make to the welfare of our nation, and to our nation’s standing in the world, that is a calling that is important to heed. The second is a satisfaction with all that we have achieved in our state in the last six years and the knowledge that we are on a very strong footing.”

Lieutenant Gov. Henry McMaster will become governor if Haley becomes U.N. ambassador.

Senate nominations hearings are also scheduled today for Commerce Secretary nominee Wilbur Ross and Rep. Tom Price. The George congressman is Trump’s pick to lead the department of Health and Human Services.