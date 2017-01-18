Help find burglary, assault suspect in Newberry Co.

Sketch of burglary, assault suspect
Sketch of burglary, assault suspect

NEWBERRY CO., SC (WSPA) – The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office wants your help to identify and find a man wanted for burglary and assault on the homeowner.

On January 12, 2017, at around 1:30pm, the homeowner returned home and entered his residence on Green Meadows Drive.

When the victim entered his home, the suspect, who was hiding behind door, assaulted the homeowner.

The suspect grabbed the victim’s cell phone and ran from the home, according to deputies.

Deputies tried to find the suspect using bloodhounds and the SLED (State Law Enforcement Division) helicopter, but couldn’t find him.

The victim was taken to Newberry Hospital where he was treated and released for minor injuries.

The suspect is approximately 5 foot 8 inches tall and weighed between 150 and 175 pounds.

He was wearing a burgundy T-shirt and mustard-colored pants.

The suspect was wearing a black book bag.

The victim was able to help a law enforcement forensic sketch artist to make the sketch.

If you have any information as to the identity of this suspect, please contact the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 321-2211.

