Help find Walmart shoplifting suspect in Spartanburg



SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg Police Department is asking for your help identifying a shoplifting suspect.

Police say it happened at the Dorman Centre Walmart on 1-10.

The woman is accused of stealing the following items and getting into a green pickup truck:

A pack of wash clothes

A gray tote.

An infrared heater

A coffee maker.

A microwave.

3 containers of Tide

A can of Febreeze

A container of coffee

If you have any information about this case please contact INV Gallman @ 864-415-2532, the tip line @ 864-573-0000, or private message this page. Your information will be kept confidential.