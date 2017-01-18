Help find Walmart shoplifting suspect in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg Police Department is asking for your help identifying a shoplifting suspect.
Police say it happened at the Dorman Centre Walmart on 1-10.
The woman is accused of stealing the following items and getting into a green pickup truck:
A pack of wash clothes
A gray tote.
An infrared heater
A coffee maker.
A microwave.
3 containers of Tide
A can of Febreeze
A container of coffee
If you have any information about this case please contact INV Gallman @ 864-415-2532, the tip line @ 864-573-0000, or private message this page. Your information will be kept confidential.