Hundreds prepare for Upstate Women’s March on Washington

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – People are fired up to protest across the country days before president-elect Trump is inaugurated.

One of the biggest protests is planned for Trump’s first day in office. It’s the Women’s March on Washington. There will be marches in all 50 states as well as other countries to coincide with that march.

On Wednesday, organizers for the Women’s March on Washington- Greenville had to move their rally from in front of the Peace Center to Falls Park because of the amount of people who showed interest in attending. On their Facebook event page, 850 people say they’re going, and almost another thousand say they are interested in attending.

“The platform the president ran on was not very inclusive of all of our communities, so if we accomplish anything this weekend is bringing all of our communities together,” Michelle Gardner, one of the rally organizers, said.

Gardner and one of the other organizers spent Wednesday night making posters for the event.

“America is already great, and in order to continue being great, we really need to not just accept but embrace our diversity.” Michele Augliere, one of the rally organizers, said.

There will be speakers from the Muslim, Jewish, black, and LGBTQIA communities among others, just like the original March on Washington more than 50 years ago. However, organizers want to make one thing clear.

“This is not an anti-Trump protest, or a pro-choice event per say,” Gardner said. “We’re not trying to exclude any group. It’s the opposite.”

The event that could bring thousands to downtown Greenville is supposed to unify the community.

“It’s important to me because of my daughter,” Gardner said. “I want her to grow up in a society where we’re all viewed as equals.”

The Greenville Democratic Party is busing around 160 people to Washington D.C. to participate in the national march.

There are also nearby marches in Clemson, Columbia, Charleston and Asheville.

The march in Greenville will be from 12 to 2 at Falls Park Saturday afternoon.