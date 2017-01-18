Hurt owl in middle of the road rescued by police officer

WHATELY, Mass. (WWLP) – A Whately police sergeant came to the rescue of an owl who he found injured in the middle of the road Tuesday afternoon.

The department posted on their official Facebook page that they received a call shortly after 3:00 P.M., about an owl that appeared to have been struck by a car on Long Plain Road, near the Hatfield town line. Sergeant Donald Bates went there, and discovered a barred owl in the middle of the roadway, with what appeared to be a leg injury. The owl was unable to fly away.

Bates wrapped the owl in a blanket, and the bird was taken to a wildlife rehabilitation center in neighboring Conway, to be nursed back to health.