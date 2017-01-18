Inmate escapes jail in Graham Co.

GRAHAM Co., N.C. (WSPA) — The Graham County Sheriff’s Office says an inmate escaped early Wednesday morning from the detention center.

The escaped inmate was identified in a Facebook post as 50-year-old Brian Reece Edwards. Deputies say Edwards is 6 feet tall, weighs 200 pounds and has gray hair and blue eyes. He may be wearing an orange shirt and pants with “Graham County Detention” on the back.

Edwards escaped from the jail around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18. Deputies say he was last seen on Main Street near Dula Street.

Anyone who sees Edwards or has information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Graham County Sheriff’s Office at 828-479-3352.