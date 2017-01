GREER, SC (WSPA) – Derrick Lorenzo Casey, 37, of Greer has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to the Spartanburg Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Casey is accused of shooting a woman early Monday morning.

The shooting happened at the woman’s home on Sunnyglenn Drive, according to an incident report.

Casey is in the Spartanburg County Detention Center. He’s being held without bail.