Man shot during Greenville armed robbery

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — Police are investigating a robbery and shooting at a home on Groce Street.

The robbery happened at 2:17 a.m. Tuesday.

Officers arrived to find a person with a single gunshot wound to the leg. The victim told police that two subjects wearing masks knocked on his door and forced their way inside.

One suspect presented a handgun, demanded money and assaulted the victim before firing the gun, police say.

The victim was shot in the leg.

Police say the robbers left after another victim in the home gave them cash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Greenville Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME (27463).