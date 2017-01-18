NC trio charged after meth lab found in trunk of car

CAMERON, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men and a woman were arrested after a mobile meth lab was found in the trunk of the car they were traveling in, Moore County officials said.

The incident happened Monday when Moore County deputies pulled over a car in a traffic stop on Holly Hills Road in Cameron, Moore County Sheriff Neil Godfrey said.

Deputies were given permission to search the car and found a backpack in the trunk of the car, Godfrey said.

The backpack “contained a shake-and-bake methamphetamine lab,” Godfrey said in an email.

Justin Leigh Biffle, 37, of 334 Evergreen Road in Sanford, Eddie Michael Bird, 36, and Ashley Dawn Richardson, 33, both of 6831 Jefferson Davis Highway in Cameron were charged in the incident.

Biffle was charged with manufacturing of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine precursors, felony maintaining a vehicle for the storage of a controlled-substance and the possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bird and Richardson were charged with manufacturing of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine precursors and the possession drug paraphernalia.

All three suspects are being held in the Moore County Detention Center on a $100,000 secured bond each.

Their next court date is scheduled for Jan. 24.