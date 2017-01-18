Nina Simone’s childhood home for sale in Tryon

Nina Simone’s childhood home in Western North Carolina is now for sale.

The home located in Tryon is up for sale for $95,000.

The cabin is only 664 square feet, and the realtor says the property is the #1 Threatened property on the National Association for preservation of African-American history and culture.

The reality company says Nina, born as Eunice Kathleen Waymon, spent most of her childhood in the home.

Nina Simone is an acclaimed singer and civil rights activist. Simone died in 2003.

