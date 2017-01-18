Officers find peace while helping others cope

Spartanburg Co. Sheriff
Spartanburg Co. Sheriff

When police officers have a difficult time dealing with tragedies or everyday stresses of the job, there’s a group that can assist them.

SC LEAP is filled with officers who have been through some type of traumatic event, who share their experiences with others.

During tragedies, like the loss of Officer Allen Jacobs, the LEAP team takes a group of officers and helps the department cope with the situation.

Many times, the officers are there just to listen, or help confirm that they are not alone in this situation.

The officers say the ultimate goal is get those officers better mentally and keep them on the force.

 

