Okra may contain glass fragments

BELLS, Tenn. (WCBD) — The Pictsweet Company is voluntarily recalling select packages of crunchy breaded okra.

We’re told some packages of the Pictsweet Farms 12-ounce Crunchy Breaded Okra may contain glass fragments.

One minor injury was reported.

The recall impacts Pictsweet Farms 12 ounce Crunchy Breaded Okra (UPC#: 0 70560 98377 8) with a “best if used by” date of November 3, 2018, and a production code of 3086B C, 3086B D, 3086B E, 3086B F, or 3086B G.

The breaded okra was sold at various retail stores across the U.S.

If purchased, please throw away or return them to the store of purchase for a full refund.

For more information, call Pictsweet consumer affairs line at 1-800-527-0986 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CDT.

