ANDERSON Co., S.C. (WSPA) — A little piggy went to Iva. Now officers hope the owner takes it all the way home.

Sheriff’s deputies located the pig Tuesday in the middle of Audrey Hardy Road.

It’s being cared for at a private ranch. As of Wednesday morning, the pig had not been reunited with its owner.

Information about the pig was posted on Facebook.

Anyone with information about the owner is asked to call the Anderson County Animal Control Unit at (864) 260-5576.