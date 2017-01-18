Shoplifitng suspect attacked officer while leaving Westgate Mall say police

SPARTANBURG (WSPA) – Spartanburg Police need help identifying a shoplifting suspect who they say attacked a store theft officer outside Westgate Mall.

Investigators released a photo of a man and a car they say he used to leave the area in the incident on January 11.

Spartanburg Police say the man was stopped by a loss prevention officer at Belk for an alleged theft. We’re told the man assaulted the agent to get away.

He left the mall in a blue Buick sedan with an Upstate Auto Auction paper tag according to a post on the department Facebook page. The vehicle also has a broken back passengers side window.

Anyone with information is asked to call SPD Investigator Gallman at (864) 415-2532 or the crime tip line at (864) 573-0000.