Teen, Man Charged in 19 car breakins in Boiling Springs

BOILING SPRINGS, SC (WSPA)- A sixteen-year-old boy and a man accused of breaking into 19 vehicles in the Boiling Springs area.

The breakins happened in the Lakewinds, Candleglow, Windermere, and Southfield subdivisions.

Spartanburg County Sheriffs office was running surveillance on Lakewinds subdivision off Hwy.9 on January 12 after numerous car breakins in the area.

That’s when they found the suspects vehicle.

Sixteen-year-old Joshua Matthew Wolfe is being charged as an adult.

He and 23-year-old Tre Lavone Young are charged with:

Burglary- First Degree

19 counts of Car Breaking

12 Counts of Petit Larceny

There may be more charges if the recovered property is matched to its owner.