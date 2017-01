In the Village of West Greenville, former Husk and Restaurant 17 chef Greg McPhee’s highly anticipated restaurant The Anchorage is now open for business and ready to impress. Using local vegetables, meats and farmed goods, its menu is as fresh and dynamic as its decor. Jennifer Martin takes us inside.

The Anchorage is at 586 Perry Ave in the Village of West Greenville. It’s open Tuesday through Thursday evenings from 5-9:30pm and Friday and Saturday from 5-10pm.