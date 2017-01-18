Tuesday’s High School Basketball

Tuesday’s Scores
By The Associated Press

BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Aiken 46, Airport 39

Anderson Christian 78, Greenville Hurricanes 35

Andrew Jackson 83, Buford 60

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 66, Barnwell 61

Ben Lippen 54, Hammond 52, 3OT

Berea 66, Palmetto 56

Berkeley 47, Beaufort 44

Bishop England 66, Manning 44

Blythewood 96, Spring Valley 66

Brookland-Cayce 77, Swansea 52

Burke 75, Academic Magnet 72

Calhoun Falls 71, Dixie 55

Cardinal Newman 73, Augusta Christian, Ga. 38

Carvers Bay 44, Mullins 28

Central 66, North Central 58

Chapman 76, Newberry 75

Charleston Collegiate 81, Cathedral Academy 43

Cheraw 59, Chesterfield 38

Chesnee 67, Greer Middle College 24

Chester 86, Indian Land 47

Clinton 63, Broome 57

Colleton County 66, Hilton Head Island 65

Covenant Christian 55, Northside Christian 50

Crestwood 67, Hartsville 57

Darlington 56, Lugoff-Elgin 27

Dillon 50, Georgetown 47

Dorman 79, Spartanburg 59

Dreher 62, Chapin 40

Easley 49, J.L. Mann 48

Emerald 74, Carolina Academy 52

Fort Mill 55, Clover 41

Gaffney 71, Boiling Springs 64

Gilbert 46, Edisto 43

Goose Creek 55, James Island 13

Gray Collegiate Academy 84, Eau Claire 35

Greenville 64, Greer 55

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 61, Ridge Spring-Monetta 5

Irmo 59, Dutch Fork 41

Lexington 69, White Knoll 44

Loris 67, Lake City 61

McBee 57, Great Falls 50

Mid-Carolina 58, Woodruff 54

Nation Ford 67, Northwestern 49

Richland Northeast 69, Lancaster 43

Ridge View 65, York Comprehensive 45

Riverside 61, Laurens 43

Saluda 61, C.A. Johnson 54

Seneca 96, Crescent 50

Silver Bluff 69, Batesburg-Leesville 47

South Aiken 65, North Augusta 52

Stratford 67, Summerville 47

Strom Thurmond 63, Pelion 52

Union County 66, Blue Ridge 61

W.J. Keenan 59, Fox Creek 36

Wade Hampton (G) 56, Hillcrest 54

Wando 52, Ashley Ridge 46

Westside 81, Woodmont 73

Whale Branch 60, Garrett Academy of Technology 53

Williston-Elko 55, Wagener-Salley 53

Wilson 77, North Myrtle Beach 52

Wilson Hall 52, Heathwood Hall 33

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Fairfield Central vs. Camden, ppd.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Aiken 58, Airport 41

Andrew Jackson 39, Buford 30

Ben Lippen 50, Hammond 31

Burke 51, Academic Magnet 34

Calhoun Falls 35, Dixie 14

Cathedral Academy 31, Charleston Collegiate 3

Chesterfield 62, Cheraw 44

Christ Church Episcopal 65, Landrum 41

Clover 44, Fort Mill 29

Conway 60, Carolina Forest 41

Curtis Baptist, Ga. 35, Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 13

Darlington 80, Lugoff-Elgin 17

Dillon 48, Georgetown 40

Dorman 64, Spartanburg 41

Emerald 61, Carolina Academy 27

Estill 45, Blackville-Hilda 40

Fairfield Central 57, Camden 35

Gaffney 65, Boiling Springs 52

Goose Creek 55, James Island 13

Green Sea Floyds 49, Creek Bridge 25

Greenville 63, Greer 56

Hartsville 50, Crestwood 30

Hillcrest 60, Wade Hampton (G) 56

Hilton Head Christian Academy 68, Beaufort Academy 26

Hilton Head Island 45, Colleton County 43

Lexington 54, White Knoll 45

Loris 45, Lake City 43

Low Country Prep 48, Georgetown 22

Nation Ford 60, Northwestern 28

Newberry 89, Chapman 23

North Augusta 65, South Aiken 25

Northside Christian 50, Covenant Christian 29

Oceanside Collegiate Academy 38, Military Magnet Academy 28

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 52, A.C. Flora 46

Palmetto Scholars Academy 60, St. John’s 35

Pendleton 78, Abbeville 40

Richland Northeast 54, Lancaster 45

Saluda 61, C.A. Johnson 54

St. James 45, Marlboro County 43

Strom Thurmond 56, Pelion 12

Swansea 49, Brookland-Cayce 45

Thomas Heyward Academy 61, John Paul II 35

Travelers Rest 68, Eastside 57

Union County 60, Blue Ridge 45

Walhalla 61, West Oak 44

Wando 71, Ashley Ridge 35

West Florence 60, South Florence 43

Westwood 72, South Pointe 48

Wilson 65, North Myrtle Beach 47

Woodruff 49, Mid-Carolina 48

Wren 45, Pickens 40

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

