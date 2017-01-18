Tuesday’s High School Basketball

AP-SC-BKH–S.C. Prep Scores,3rd Ld-Writethru
Tuesday’s Scores
By The Associated Press
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Aiken 46, Airport 39
Anderson Christian 78, Greenville Hurricanes 35
Andrew Jackson 83, Buford 60
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 66, Barnwell 61
Ben Lippen 54, Hammond 52, 3OT
Berea 66, Palmetto 56
Berkeley 47, Beaufort 44
Bishop England 66, Manning 44
Blythewood 96, Spring Valley 66
Brookland-Cayce 77, Swansea 52
Burke 75, Academic Magnet 72
Calhoun Falls 71, Dixie 55
Cardinal Newman 73, Augusta Christian, Ga. 38
Carvers Bay 44, Mullins 28
Central 66, North Central 58
Chapman 76, Newberry 75
Charleston Collegiate 81, Cathedral Academy 43
Cheraw 59, Chesterfield 38
Chesnee 67, Greer Middle College 24
Chester 86, Indian Land 47
Clinton 63, Broome 57
Colleton County 66, Hilton Head Island 65
Covenant Christian 55, Northside Christian 50
Crestwood 67, Hartsville 57
Darlington 56, Lugoff-Elgin 27
Dillon 50, Georgetown 47
Dorman 79, Spartanburg 59
Dreher 62, Chapin 40
Easley 49, J.L. Mann 48
Emerald 74, Carolina Academy 52
Fort Mill 55, Clover 41
Gaffney 71, Boiling Springs 64
Gilbert 46, Edisto 43
Goose Creek 55, James Island 13
Gray Collegiate Academy 84, Eau Claire 35
Greenville 64, Greer 55
Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 61, Ridge Spring-Monetta 5
Irmo 59, Dutch Fork 41
Lexington 69, White Knoll 44
Loris 67, Lake City 61
McBee 57, Great Falls 50
Mid-Carolina 58, Woodruff 54
Nation Ford 67, Northwestern 49
Richland Northeast 69, Lancaster 43
Ridge View 65, York Comprehensive 45
Riverside 61, Laurens 43
Saluda 61, C.A. Johnson 54
Seneca 96, Crescent 50
Silver Bluff 69, Batesburg-Leesville 47
South Aiken 65, North Augusta 52
Stratford 67, Summerville 47
Strom Thurmond 63, Pelion 52
Union County 66, Blue Ridge 61
W.J. Keenan 59, Fox Creek 36
Wade Hampton (G) 56, Hillcrest 54
Wando 52, Ashley Ridge 46
Westside 81, Woodmont 73
Whale Branch 60, Garrett Academy of Technology 53
Williston-Elko 55, Wagener-Salley 53
Wilson 77, North Myrtle Beach 52
Wilson Hall 52, Heathwood Hall 33
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Fairfield Central vs. Camden, ppd.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Aiken 58, Airport 41
Andrew Jackson 39, Buford 30
Ben Lippen 50, Hammond 31
Burke 51, Academic Magnet 34
Calhoun Falls 35, Dixie 14
Cathedral Academy 31, Charleston Collegiate 3
Chesterfield 62, Cheraw 44
Christ Church Episcopal 65, Landrum 41
Clover 44, Fort Mill 29
Conway 60, Carolina Forest 41
Curtis Baptist, Ga. 35, Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 13
Darlington 80, Lugoff-Elgin 17
Dillon 48, Georgetown 40
Dorman 64, Spartanburg 41
Emerald 61, Carolina Academy 27
Estill 45, Blackville-Hilda 40
Fairfield Central 57, Camden 35
Gaffney 65, Boiling Springs 52
Goose Creek 55, James Island 13
Green Sea Floyds 49, Creek Bridge 25
Greenville 63, Greer 56
Hartsville 50, Crestwood 30
Hillcrest 60, Wade Hampton (G) 56
Hilton Head Christian Academy 68, Beaufort Academy 26
Hilton Head Island 45, Colleton County 43
Lexington 54, White Knoll 45
Loris 45, Lake City 43
Low Country Prep 48, Georgetown 22
Nation Ford 60, Northwestern 28
Newberry 89, Chapman 23
North Augusta 65, South Aiken 25
Northside Christian 50, Covenant Christian 29
Oceanside Collegiate Academy 38, Military Magnet Academy 28
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 52, A.C. Flora 46
Palmetto Scholars Academy 60, St. John’s 35
Pendleton 78, Abbeville 40
Richland Northeast 54, Lancaster 45
Saluda 61, C.A. Johnson 54
St. James 45, Marlboro County 43
Strom Thurmond 56, Pelion 12
Swansea 49, Brookland-Cayce 45
Thomas Heyward Academy 61, John Paul II 35
Travelers Rest 68, Eastside 57
Union County 60, Blue Ridge 45
Walhalla 61, West Oak 44
Wando 71, Ashley Ridge 35
West Florence 60, South Florence 43
Westwood 72, South Pointe 48
Wilson 65, North Myrtle Beach 47
Woodruff 49, Mid-Carolina 48
Wren 45, Pickens 40
(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)