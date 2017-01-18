Wilson No Longer Head Football Coach At Eastside High School

Steve Wilson tells 7 Sports he’s been dismissed as head football coach at Eastside High School after two seasons guiding the Eagles.

He says he was given the new last Friday by principal Mike Thorne, who told him he wanted to take the program in a different direction.

Attempts to get comment for Eastside officials was unsuccessful Wednesday afternoon.

Wilson posted records of 5-5 and 5-6 in his two seasons on the job.

The Eagles averaged just over two wins a year in the five seasons prior to his arrival.

Wilson, who also has extensive experience as a college assistant coach, says he’d like to seek another job in the profession.