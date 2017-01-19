2 arrested after 10 cars broken into at apartment complex in Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Ten cars were broken into on the east side of Clemson at Tiger Towne Village, according to the Clemson Police Department.

The break-ins happened in the early hours of Wednesday, police say.

An officer was patrolling an apartment complex when they noticed a person running from between two cars.

The officer tried to approach the person, but they ran between two of the apartment buildings, leading to a short foot pursuit.

After the chase, officers found out another individual was involved and was lying in the back seat of the car that was driven to the complex by the two suspects.

The two had broken into ten cars before being spotted by the officer on patrol, according to police.

They say 17-year-old Nyshawn Londarius Holland-Martin and 18-year-old Honrie Rashun Martin have been charged with four counts of petit larceny and ten counts of breaking into a motor vehicle.

Both are being held at the Pickens County Detention Center on a $50,000 surety bond.

