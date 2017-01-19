3 from Greenville Co. killed in crash after chase on I-85 in GA, say troopers

JACKSON COUNTY, GA (WSPA)- Three people from Greenville County are dead after a chase and crash on I-85 in Jackson County, Georgia. The Jackson County coroner says they were rappers headed to Atlanta for a performance.

The coroner tells us it happened last night around 8 p.m. on I-85 south. He says Banks County deputies first noticed a car speeding on the interstate and tried to stop it, but the car took off.

The GA Highway Patrol says the driver reached speeds of more than 90 miles per hour. The driver eventually tried to get off at exit 147 in Jackson County, but crashed and hit a traffic sign and a tree.

The coroner says the driver and two passengers in the car died. Troopers identified the driver as 21-year-old Rebeccan Toneya Mack from Greenville and the two passengers as 23-year-old Clifton Gordon of Greenville and 29-year-old Jamarkeiz Jenkins from Mauldin.

Two other women in the car were taken to a local hospital to be treated.

Troopers say it’s not known if drugs or alcohol were involved.