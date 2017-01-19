Anderson Co. Sheriff Helps Catch Suspect

(Anderson) WSPA A suspected car thief in Anderson County is off the street, thanks in large part to the sheriff who helped capture him.

Sheriff Chad McBride heard a dispatch call about a car thief who was also trying to buy drugs near Calhoun and Boulevard when he realized the suspect was nearby.

McBride tells us the driver, now identified as Joshua Mitchell, 29, was driving a stolen pickup truck with a covered plate. He sped up but after hitting heavy traffic, he fled the vehicle leaving behind his passenger Jessica Obregon, 26

An Anderson police officer caught Mitchell hiding behind a house. Sheriff McBride downplayed his role in Mitchell’s capture.

“I just happened to be in the area,” McBride says. “I didn’t do anything special, nothing our guys and girls wouldn’t have done.”

Mitchell is now charged with possession of meth, failing to stop for a blue light, driving under suspension and receiving stolen goods. Obregon has been charged with disorderly conduct.