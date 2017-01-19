Anderson man arrested, accused of vandalism to Vietnam Monument

Related Coverage Anderson Vietnam veteran memorial vandalized with spray paint

ANDERSON (WSPA) – Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man who they say vandalized the Veterans Park Vietnam Monument in Anderson County.

Tyler Blake King, 19, of Anderson has been charged with vandalism by deputies. He’s accused of spray painting graffiti on the memorial.

King is accused of vandalism of another structure on the land owned by the county. Deputies say the incident happened between January 10 and 15.

He was arrested and booked into jail on Wednesday.

King is being held in the Anderson County Detention Center on $4,000 bond.