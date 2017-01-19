Army National Guard Humvee stolen from SC armory

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for information regarding a Humvee missing from the SC Army National Guard Armory.

Deputies were contacted Wednesday around 9:48 a.m. about the four-door Humvee missing from the armory on South Fraser Street.

According to the press release from spokesperson Alma Sierra with the sheriff’s office, the vehicle is camouflage with a soft top. Sierra says the car is a standard personnel carrier and contains no weapons or specialized equipment and is not considered dangerous.

The Humvee was last seen at the armory around 10 a.m. on Jan. 10, the press release says.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5101.

