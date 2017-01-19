SC could get Clemson football championship license plates

COLUMBIA (WSPA) – Clemson fans may soon be able to to honor the 2016 college football national champions with a license plate.

State Senator Harvey Peeler introduced legislation at the State House on Wednesday to create a “Clemson University 2016 Football National Champions” license plate.

Peeler – who represents parts of Cherokee, Spartanburg, Union and York counties – says fellow Republicans and Democrats joined him to co-sponsor the bill.

“I am a Clemson graduate, proud of what Coach Dabo Swinney and his team accomplished this season and want to provide the opportunity for all South Carolinians to show their pride,” says Sen. Peeler in a written statement.

If the bill passes, Clemson will design the plate and submit it to the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles for approval. Once that agency approves the plate design, production of the plates will start and can be bought for vehicles in South Carolina.