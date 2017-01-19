Body found in woods in Pickens Co.

PICKENS CO., SC (WSPA) – The Pickens Co. Sherriff’s Office says the remains of a man were found in a wooded area near J & D Drive on Thursday morning.

Deputies are investigating a possible connection between the deceased and a man reported missing in November.

Deputies say the man was fully clothed and found near a campsite.

He had been dead for several days.

There are no signs of foul play, according to the report.

They will perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

A man had been reported missing since November and is believed to have been living on the property in a makeshift campsite.

The sheriff’s office is investigating a possible connection.