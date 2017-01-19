Car parked outside Spartanburg gym stolen while owner works out

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — A man’s car was stolen while he worked out at a Spartanburg gym.

The victim told an officer that he hung his keys on a key rack near the front desk of Planet Fitness on East Main Street, but the keys weren’t there when he finished his work out on Tuesday. That’s not all that was missing.

The victim realized his car was also missing from the parking lot.

Video surveillance showed two heavyset black females with red hair enter the business, according to an incident report. One suspect had on a black jacket and black tights, and the other female had on a white tank top and black tights, according to the report.

A gym manager told the officer there was no identification for either female. One suspect tried using a membership card that wasn’t hers and was no longer active, according to the report.

The suspect said she would call her father to pick her up and they would leave. The suspects stood by the key rack and the female with the black jacket was reportedly seen reaching for the key rack and leaving.

According to the report, the car was stolen sometime between 3 p.m. and 3:40 p.m. Tuesday.

7 News reached out to the victim. He said the car still hasn’t been returned as of Thursday.

The car is a dark gray 2008 Chevy Impala with light blue led headlights and slightly tinted windows. The vehicle license plate has a Boston Red Sox border around it.