City review board approves ‘FR8 Yard’ design plan

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg Design Review Board approved the design plans for FR8 Yard, an outdoor restaurant and bar to be located downtown.

“We were just here having dinner and shopping,” said Gina Love who was walking with her family. She said she’s excited about FR8 Yard’s unique concept. “I love downtown. I love the restaurants.”

The project planned for the Main Street space behind Sparkle City Mini Putt is unlike any other in the state, according to its designers.

“It doesn’t actually fit in the code as it was drawn,” said Design Review board member Ricky Richardson during the Wednesday meeting. The board had many questions for FR8 Yard’s design team about how the project aligns with the city’s codes.

Plans include outdoor seating, a bar, a stage, and a big screen for watching games.

“This is going to be a development that’s lowkey, relaxed, and a family atmosphere,” said Project Designer William Gray.

Those promises didn’t come without concerns from one resident who asked about how noise and alcohol would be monitored and enforced.

“I live 240 feet from this venue and I’m just concerned the noise issue just kinda got glossed over,” said Basil Mathis.

After discussions, the board approved the project under the condition of seeing it’s final designs, and discussing signage.

“We hope to get drawings in the city within the next several weeks to review,” said Gray.

Downtown Spartanburg has other changes on the way as well.

“2017 is going to be a huge year for downtown,” said Spartanburg Communications Manager Will Rothschild. “You can’t have a thriving, vibrant city without a thriving downtown.”

City leaders expect the AC Marriott hotel to open this Fall.

“They’re projecting 30,000 annual guests,” said Rothschild. “That’s a lot of people in the heart of downtown.”

There are also restaurant projects underway like the new Miyako’s on magnolia, Mezcal on Main Street, and Pokerito overlooking the square.

“I love being able to come uptown and walk around and see all the people and activity,” said Love.

FR8 Yard’s project designer said they could start construction in as soon as two months.