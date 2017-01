NEWBERRY Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Part of US 176 is closed after a crash and fuel spill in Newberry County.

The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office says the highway is closed between St. Phillips Church Road and Big Pine Road as of 10:55 a.m. Thursday.

Deputies say there is a 2-vehicle crash with an overturned vehicle and a fuel spill.

People are asked to avoid the area and find another route.