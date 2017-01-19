Driving on empty? Chart shows how far you can make it

Next thing you know, that little light pops on saying you’re almost out of gas and basically running on empty.

A new chart from yourmechanic.com shows you exactly how far your vehicle can make it when it’s on fumes.

To see the full chart, click here: How Far Can You Drive Your Vehicle on Empty?

For example, the Toyota Camry’s gas light will come on with 2.6 gallons remaining, giving you between 65-91 miles before your car stops.

The light comes on at 2.6 gallons with the Honda Accord as well, but you can get 70 to 93 miles.

However, if you’re driving a Chevy Silverado and that light comes on, you only have about 25 miles before you’ll be hanging out on the side of the road.

Yourmechanic.com does note that the mileage you have left depends on your driving habits and the condition of your vehicle.