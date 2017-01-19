Engagement ring lost at Biltmore, couple asks for help on facebook

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A couple visiting the Biltmore Estate earlier this month is turning to social media for help finding a lost engagement ring.

Lauren Williams posted her plea on facebook:

Please everyone share! Last Saturday, January 7th, my boyfriend was going to propose to me at the Biltmore in Asheville, and he dropped my engagement ring (still in the helzberg box), somewhere on the estate, or in the house. We’ve done absolutely everything to try and find my ring but no luck. Please share in hopes that SOMEWAY my ring will find its way back to us!

The post has been shared thousands of times. They are hoping someone might see the picture and help them find the lost ring.

Source: Facebook
