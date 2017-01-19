Fmr. Polk Co. EMS worker charged in dog mutilation case says sheriff



POLK CO., NC (WSPA) – A former Polk Co. EMS worker has been charged in connection to the mutilation of a dog, according to Sheriff Donald Hill.

Michael Purdy is charged with two counts of resist, obstruct, delay.

He is not charged with allegedly mutilating the dog, because there are no laws in NC relating to the treatment of a dead animal.

Law enforcement says Purdy picked up the dog after it was hit, drove it to St. Lukes Hospital and showed it, claiming it was a wolf.

He then allegedly skinned the animal.

Purdy was fired after the accusation, according to the county.

The termination letter from the county manager says Purdy lied to officials investigating the incident.

They say the incident happened while Michael Purdy was off duty.

The family says the dog, Goliath, had been in the family for nine years.

The case was handed over to District Attorney Greg Newman for review based on his conduct during the investigation, but not for the treatment of a dead animal.

This is the termination letter sent to Purdy:

Michael, This is to inform you that you are being dismissed for cause effective immediately, 1/11/2017, due to violation of established County policies (reference Sections 3.2.3. “Unacceptable Personal Conduct” and 3.2.4. “Detrimental Personal Conduct”). This action is a result of your illegal and inappropriate taking and mutilation of an animal; as well as your lying to officials who were investigating the incident. Under established human resource policies, you have the right to appeal the County’s decision to terminate your employment. If you have any questions, please contact our Human Resource Officer Patti Wagner. Sincerely.

Marche Pittman

County Manager

More stories you may like on 7News

1 killed, another in critical condition after shootings in Anderson Co. One man has died and another is in critical condition after separate shootings in Anderson County, authorities say.

Hundreds prepare for Upstate Women’s March on Washington GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – People are fired up to protest across the country days before president-elect Trump is inaugurated. One of the big…

2 arrested after chase involving Anderson Co. Sheriff A couple was arrested Wednesday after leading the Anderson County sheriff on a short chase.