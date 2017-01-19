Furman Stifles ETSU

Associated Press

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) – Kris Acox scored 19 points and grabbed nine rebounds and Furman built a substantial second half lead before cruising to a 75-62 win over East Tennessee State on Thursday night.

Acox finished an efficient 9 of 10 from the field. John Davis III finished with 14 points for the Paladins (11-8, 4-2 Southern Conference), who moved into a three-way tie for second place in the conference standings. Furman, East Tennessee State, and Samford all sit at 4-2.

T.J. Cromer scored 20 points for the Buccaneers (14-5, 4-2). East Tennessee State struggled much of the night offensively, hitting just 37.9 percent of their shots and 14.3 percent of their 3s.

Furman opened the second half on an 11-1 run to open a 43-23 lead. A Davis 3-pointer with 10:35 left made it 61-34, the largest lead of the night for the Paladins. The Buccaneers rallied late, but their deficit was too large.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)