Guilty plea in explosions at Gaffney car washes

GAFFNEY, SC (WSPA) – US Attorney Beth Drake says Jeffrey Dean Daily, 44, of Gaffney, pled guilty on Wednesday in federal court in Anderson to use of an explosive device to damage a building.

Drake says Daily faces a statutory mandatory minimum sentence of 5 years and a maximum of 20 years in federal prison.

Investigators say Daily used an explosive device to damage the Chesnee Car Wash on Oct. 1, 2014.

They say he also used an explosive device to damage the Oasis Car Wash on July 6, 2015.

The explosive went off and damaged a wall at that business. Investigators say they found debris from the explosion up to 200 feet away in neighboring yards.

They searched his home in July, 2015 and found components like those used in the two explosions.

Agents also recovered an intact homemade explosive device located in his truck.

The Chesnee Police Department, Gaffney Police Department, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, SLED, Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, along with agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) investigated the case.