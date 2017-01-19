Heatherly new head football coach at East Henderson High School

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (Jan. 19, 2017) – The administration of East Henderson High School has named Justin Heatherly the new Head Football Coach for the Eagles, effective immediately. Heatherly is joining the Eagles with 11 years of coaching experience in Henderson County Public Schools, where he’s served as a teacher, coach, and middle school athletic director.

“The East Henderson family is thrilled to welcome Coach Justin Heatherly to our faculty and coaching staff,” said Principal Carl Taylor.

“I am excited about this opportunity to be the head coach of my alma mater,” Heatherly said. “It is something I take very seriously and I look forward to giving back to my community.”

Heatherly began his teaching and coaching career at Flat Rock Middle in 2003, where he taught physical education for three years and held a 17-7 record as Head Football Coach. He also coached Flat Rock’s wrestling team and was Assistant Coach for the Eagles’ track team. During the 2006-07 school year, Heatherly taught physical education at Atkinson Elementary and served as East Henderson High’s Assistant Wrestling coach.

Heatherly served North Henderson High as Assistant Coach for the Knights’ football and track teams in 2010, and since 2011, he’s taught physical education and served as Athletic Director at Hendersonville Middle – where he’s also Head Coach for the Bearcats’ football and wrestling teams. During his coaching career at Hendersonville Middle, Heatherly has led the Bearcats to win two Conference Championships, and has a combined record of 32-16 in six years.

“East’s administration has a great vision for the school and the athletic program, and I am honored to be part of the process,” Heatherly said. “Everything I do will be to represent this program with high character, hard work, and integrity.”

“Heatherly is a dedicated coach and teacher, committed to building a competitive and successful program. His passion for football and building positive relationships with players and students are assets to our school and athletic programs,” Taylor said. “We are excited to have him as a teacher, coach, and leader in our school community.”

Heatherly holds a B.A. degree in physical education from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington, and a Masters of Arts & Education in Executive Leadership Studies from Gardner-Webb University.