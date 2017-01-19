Help deputies find convicted sex offender

ANDERSON Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Detectives are looking for a convicted sex offender.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office says Lewis Ray Cowan is required to register as a sexual offender in the state of South Carolina, but failed to do so in November 2016. And it’s not the first time.

Cowan has two prior convictions for failure to register, according to deputies. The 48-year-old man is described as 6 feet 2 inches tall, 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

His last known address is 1510 S. Fant Street in Anderson.

Cowan was convicted of third-degree criminal sexual conduct in March 1993 and is listed as a Tier III offender on the S.C. Sex Offender Registry.

Anyone with information regarding Cowan’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at (864) 260-4400.