Help find missing man Jermaine Reeder in Honea Path

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Jermaine Shuan Reeder.

Reeder is missing from his residence on Todd Road in Honea Path.

He was last seen in that area at 8:00 a.m. this morning.

Deputies say Reeder reportedly made verbal threats against his own life but is not considered a threat to others.

Sheriff’s K-9 Teams and Air-1 were involved in an earlier search.

Anyone who sees Jermaine Reeder or has current information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call Central Dispatch at 911.