Help find missing man Jermaine Reeder in Honea Path

By Published:
Jermaine Shaun Reeder
Jermaine Shaun Reeder

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Jermaine Shuan Reeder.

Reeder is missing from his residence on Todd Road in Honea Path.

He was last seen in that area at 8:00 a.m. this morning.

Deputies say Reeder reportedly made verbal threats against his own life but is not considered a threat to others.

Sheriff’s K-9 Teams and Air-1 were involved in an earlier search.

Anyone who sees Jermaine Reeder or has current information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call Central Dispatch at 911.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s