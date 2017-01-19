Help find missing man Robert Biggs in Rutherford Co.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing person.

Robert Leo Biggs, known to his friends as “Bobby” or “Bob”, was last seen on Main Street in Chimney Rock on December 27, 2016. He was driving a 2000 Subaru Outback Wagon, burgundy in color.

Biggs is a 50-year-old white male who is 5’8” tall. He has short grey hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a burgundy sweatshirt and a baseball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Adrienne Wallace at 828-287-6069.