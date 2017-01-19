Home invasion suspects sentenced in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE CO., SC – Three men have been sentenced for a 2015 home invasion in the Pleasant Valley Community of Greenville Co.

ReShaun Scott, 21, pled guilty on January 19, 2017, to Attempted Murder, Attempted Armed Robbery, Possessing a Weapon During a Violent Crime, Discharging into a Dwelling, Burglary of a Building in the Second Degree and Criminal Conspiracy. He was sentenced to 8 years.

Jakoye Pinson and Tywaun Hines were sentenced to nine years on charges from the same incident.

Assistant Solicitor Allen Fretwell said the men forced open the rear door of the home on Castle Drive on July 27 around 3:30 a.m.

The victim heard someone breaking in and sent his girlfriend and baby into the bathroom to lock themselves in.

The victim saw the barrel of an AK-47 rifle, carried by Pinson coming around the corner into his room and grabbed it.

Pinson fired the rifle and the two struggled over the AK-47.

The victim got the weapon away from Pinson and the men ran.

The victim shot Pinson in the lower, rear portion of his body.

The rifle jammed as he chased the intruders out of the home.

When they got outside, Scott returned fire.

The victim tried to take cover and ran toward his vehicle to get his gun.

He then called police and described the getaway vehicle.

Police stopped a vehicle matching the description and found the men inside along with a handgun and loose ammunition of the same caliber as the shell casing found near the home.

Pinson eventually admitted to being a part of the home invasion and said the home invasion was Hines’ idea and that Hines was affiliated with the “Sex, Money, Murder” street gang.

Scott also confirmed Hines’ gang involvement.

The solicitor says Pinson admitted that he and Scott entered the residence and were both armed, an account Scott later confirmed.

Pinson said the goal of the burglary was the theft of guns and claimed that “nobody was supposed to be home” though he could not explain why he was armed with a semi-automatic weapon and Scott was armed with a handgun.

According to Wilkins, Scott, Pinson and Hines will serve at least eighty-five percent of their sentences due to South Carolina’s “Truth in Sentencing” law.