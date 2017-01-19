Jackson Has Career-High In Wofford Win

Associated Press

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) – Cameron Jackson made 11 of 13 from the field and finished with a career-high 25 points, Fletcher Magee hit three 3-pointers and finished with 17 points and Wofford beat VMI 88-70 on Thursday night.

Nathan Hoover scored 13, including three 3s as well, Eric Garcia added eight points and eight assists for Wofford (8-11, 3-3 Southern Conference).

A 15-2 run gave the Terriers an 18-point lead with 1:35 left in the half and they took a 49-35 advantage into the break. Magee hit a 3-pointer and then two free throws before Donovan Theme-Love’s steal and layup capped the spurt, and Wofford led by at least 13 throughout the second half.

Armani Branch’s putback of a missed free throw with 5:30 to go cut VMI’s deficit to 75-62, but Jackson scored nine points during a 13-6 spurt and his dunk pushed the lead back to 20 about three minutes later.

Branch scored 21 points on 8-of-13 shooting while QJ Peterson had 18 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three steals for VMI.

