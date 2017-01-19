Land for VA Nursing home approved for purchase

After a two year battle to find suitable land to build a Veterans Affairs nursing home, Cherokee County council has approved the purchase of the land.

The nursing home will house 108 veterans and sit right off of I-85.

Currently there are only 3 VA nursing homes across the state, located in Anderson County, Colleton County, and Richland County..

Cherokee County VA says that there are around 80,000 veterans across York, Spartanburg, Cherokee, and Union counties that will need access to those facilities. There is currently a 4-6 month wait to get into a nursing home.

Now that the land is purchased, the county has to transfer the land over to the VA, and then they will wait on the federal funds to build the nursing home.

Senator Harvey Peeler added, “We have received support for this effort from the entire spectrum of government. I want to especially thank the SC Dept of Mental Health , County Veterans Affairs Office and Cherokee Co Council for their unanimous stamp of approval and for providing this prime peace of property.”

