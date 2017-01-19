List of events for 2017 Inauguration

(WSPA) – Here is the timeline for tomorrow’s inauguration.

9:30 a.m. – National Cathedral Choir of Washington, D.C. performs

9:43 a.m. – U.S. Marine Band begins prelude

10:00 a.m. – VIP Announcements begin

10:22 a.m. – Former Vice Presidents

10:25 a.m. – U.S House of Representatives

10:30 a.m. – Governors

10:32 a.m. – U.S. Senate

10:36 a.m. – Cabinet designees

10:44 a.m. – Supreme Court of the United States

10:48 a.m. – Former Presidents

10:46 a.m. – Color Guard

10:54 a.m. – Pence children announced and seated

10:56 a.m. – Trump children announced and seated

10:58 a.m. – First Lady Michelle Obama and Dr. Jill Biden announced and seated

11:01 a.m. – Mrs. Trump and Mrs. Pence announced and seated

11:03 a.m. – President Obama and Vice President Biden announced and seated

11:09 a.m. – Vice President-elect Pence announced and seated

11:14 a.m. – President-elect Donald Trump announced and seated

11:16 a.m. – Chairman Blunt delivers opening remarks

11:20 a.m. – Chairman Blunt introduces Timothy Michael Cardinal Dolan, Reverand Dr. Samuel Rodriguez, and Pastor Paula White-Cain for invocation

11:21 a.m. – Invocation by Timothy Michael Cardinal Dolan

11:22 a.m. – Invocation by Reverand Dr. Samuel Rodriguez

11:23 a.m. – Invocation by Pastor Paula White-Cain

11:24 a.m. – Missouri State University Chorale announced

11:25 a.m. – Missouri State University Chorale performs

11:29 a.m. – Chairman Blunt introduces Leader Schumer

11:30 a.m. – :Leader Schumer delivers remarks

11:33 a.m. – Leader Schumer introduces Associate Justice Clarence Thomas

11:35 a.m. – Vice Presidential oath is administered by Associate Justice Clarence Thomas

11:36 a.m. – Herald Trumpets perform “Ruffles and Flourishes” and U.S. Marine Band performs “Hail Columbia”

11:37 a.m. – Mormon Tabernacle Choir is announced

11:38 a.m. – Mormon Tabernacle Choir performs

11:45 a.m. – Chairman Blunt introduces Chief Justice John Roberts

11:47 a.m. – Presidential oath is administered by Chief Justice John Roberts

11:48 a.m. – Herald Trumpets perform four “Ruffles and Flourishes” and U.S. Marine Band performs “Hail to the Chief” followed by 21 gun salute

11:50 a.m. – Chairman Blunt introduces the President

11:51. a.m. – President Trump delivers Inaugural Address

12:12 p.m. – Chairman Blunt introduces Rabbi Marvin Hier, Reverand Franklin Graham, and Bishop Wayne T. Jackson to deliver the Benediction

12:12 p.m. – Benediction delivered by Rabbi Marvin Hier

12:13 p.m. – Benediction delivered by Reverand Franklin Graham

12:14 p.m. – Benediction delivered Bishop Wayne Jackson

12:17 p.m. – Jackie Evancho is announced to perform the National Anthem

12:18 p.m. – Jackie Evancho performs National Anthem

12:30 p.m. – Helicopter departure from East Front

12:54 p.m. – President’s Room signing ceremony

1:08 p.m. – President Trump enters luncheon escorted by Chairman and Mrs. Blunt

1:18 p.m. – After the invocation, no broadcast of meal service

2:00 p.m. – Presentation of gifts and toasts

2:12 p.m. – President Trump, Vice President Pence and the JCCIC depart the Statuary Hall

2:35 p.m. – Review of the troops

2:45 p.m.- President and Mrs. Trump and Vice President and Mrs. Pence leave with parade

