List of events for 2017 Inauguration

(WSPA) – Here is the timeline for tomorrow’s inauguration.
9:30 a.m. – National Cathedral Choir of Washington, D.C. performs
9:43 a.m. – U.S. Marine Band begins prelude
10:00 a.m. – VIP Announcements begin
- 10:22 a.m. – Former Vice Presidents
- 10:25 a.m. – U.S House of Representatives
- 10:30 a.m. – Governors
- 10:32 a.m. – U.S. Senate
- 10:36 a.m. – Cabinet designees
- 10:44 a.m. – Supreme Court of the United States
- 10:48 a.m. – Former Presidents
10:46 a.m. – Color Guard
10:54 a.m. – Pence children announced and seated
10:56 a.m. – Trump children announced and seated
10:58 a.m. – First Lady Michelle Obama and Dr. Jill Biden announced and seated
11:01 a.m. – Mrs. Trump and Mrs. Pence announced and seated
11:03 a.m. – President Obama and Vice President Biden announced and seated
11:09 a.m. – Vice President-elect Pence announced and seated
11:14 a.m. – President-elect Donald Trump announced and seated
11:16 a.m. – Chairman Blunt delivers opening remarks
11:20 a.m. – Chairman Blunt introduces Timothy Michael Cardinal Dolan, Reverand Dr. Samuel Rodriguez, and Pastor Paula White-Cain for invocation
11:21 a.m. – Invocation by Timothy Michael Cardinal Dolan
11:22 a.m. – Invocation by Reverand Dr. Samuel Rodriguez
11:23 a.m. – Invocation by Pastor Paula White-Cain
11:24 a.m. – Missouri State University Chorale announced
11:25 a.m. – Missouri State University Chorale performs
11:29 a.m. – Chairman Blunt introduces Leader Schumer
11:30 a.m. – :Leader Schumer delivers remarks
11:33 a.m. – Leader Schumer introduces Associate Justice Clarence Thomas
11:35 a.m. – Vice Presidential oath is administered by Associate Justice Clarence Thomas
11:36 a.m. – Herald Trumpets perform “Ruffles and Flourishes” and U.S. Marine Band performs “Hail Columbia”
11:37 a.m. – Mormon Tabernacle Choir is announced
11:38 a.m. – Mormon Tabernacle Choir performs
11:45 a.m. – Chairman Blunt introduces Chief Justice John Roberts
11:47 a.m. – Presidential oath is administered by Chief Justice John Roberts
11:48 a.m. – Herald Trumpets perform four “Ruffles and Flourishes” and U.S. Marine Band performs “Hail to the Chief” followed by 21 gun salute
11:50 a.m. – Chairman Blunt introduces the President
11:51. a.m. – President Trump delivers Inaugural Address
12:12 p.m. – Chairman Blunt introduces Rabbi Marvin Hier, Reverand Franklin Graham, and Bishop Wayne T. Jackson to deliver the Benediction
12:12 p.m. – Benediction delivered by Rabbi Marvin Hier
12:13 p.m. – Benediction delivered by Reverand Franklin Graham
12:14 p.m. – Benediction delivered Bishop Wayne Jackson
12:17 p.m. – Jackie Evancho is announced to perform the National Anthem
12:18 p.m. – Jackie Evancho performs National Anthem
12:30 p.m. – Helicopter departure from East Front
12:54 p.m. – President’s Room signing ceremony
1:08 p.m. – President Trump enters luncheon escorted by Chairman and Mrs. Blunt
1:18 p.m. – After the invocation, no broadcast of meal service
2:00 p.m. – Presentation of gifts and toasts
2:12 p.m. – President Trump, Vice President Pence and the JCCIC depart the Statuary Hall
2:35 p.m. – Review of the troops
2:45 p.m.- President and Mrs. Trump and Vice President and Mrs. Pence leave with parade
