Trump, Pence lay wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

ARLINGTON, VA (AP) – President-elect Donald Trump laid a wreath at Arlington National Cemetery as he continued his countdown to inauguration.

Trump was joined in the ceremony by Vice President-elect Mike Pence.

The pair silently placed a wreath in front of the Tomb of the Unknowns – a monument dedicated to service members whose remains were never identified.

After placing the wreath, the two men put their hands on their hearts as solemn music played.

Trump’s family, including his wife, Melania, and adult children and grandchildren were also present.

