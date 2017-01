Mann will hire T.L. Hanna offensive coordinator Kevin Burnette as its new head coach, sources familiar with the search tell 7 Sports.

The official announcement is expected soon.

Burnette replaces Brian Strickland, who stepped down after six years on the job.

Burnette has helped in the resurgence of Hanna football the past two seasons as the Yellow Jackets won 14 games, combined, in 2015 and 2016 following a one-win campaign in 2014.