Missing man’s skeletal remains found in Newberry Co.

NEWBERRY Co., SC (WSPA) – Newberry Co. Sheriff’s Office says they were searching for a missing man Wednesday afternoon when they found his skeletal remains.

Donnie Richardson, 60, of Lake Street, Silverstreet, SC, was last seen walking down Lake Street toward Main Street just after 10 p.m. Saturday, November 26, 2016.

He left his home after his family went to sleep.

Richardson suffered from Alzheimer’s and dementia and had been known to wander away from home.

Deputies found clothing in a tree thicket about 1/4 mile from Donnie Richardson’s home in the Silverstreet area.

Sheriff Foster said they had flown over the area and made repeated ground searches with bloodhounds and a cadaver dog.

They decided to return now that the canopy was off the trees.

Foster said that the family had also made numerous searches in the area prior to Wednesday.

“While this is certainly not the ending to this investigation we hoped for, at least now the family can have closure,” said Sheriff Foster. “Our deepest sympathy goes out to this family and we will continue to have them in our thoughts and prayers.”

An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death.

They say no foul play is suspected at this time.

Coroner Kneece will also be working to make positive forensic identification of the body, through scientific evidence using DNA, which can take several weeks.