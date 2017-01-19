Nanny tax rules: How you know if you owe payroll taxes for someone who works in or around your home

Congressman Mick Mulvaney from South Carolina is prepping for his confirmation hearing next Tuesday for White House Budget Director.

He faces a hurdle of his own doing because he failed to pay $15,000 dollars in taxes for a nanny from 2000 to 2004 (something that has stopped other nominees from getting confirmed in the past).

It’s not just politicians who have been known to overlook that Household Employer Tax. So we got expert advice on the rules in this 7News Consumer Watch.

The nanny tax, as it’s called, actually applies to a long list of workers including babysitters, caretakers, cooks, drivers, housekeepers, maids and yard workers.

Frank Ashby a professional tax preparer with Ashby and Associates LLC says a lot of people don’t realize the rules of the law and violate it.

“You may slip under the radar, but it may catch up with you, so my suggestion would be follow the law,” said Ashby.

The IRS says if you pay $2000 or more during the course of a year to an individual (not a company) who performs home-related services, then you must pay wage related taxes like unemployment, social security and medicare. Even paying as little as $1000 a quarter means you owe federal and state unemployment tax. See here for specifics.

“Most people don’t know about it to follow it, or whatnot,” said a new Spartanburg homeowner, Wyley North.

“They should know it, and I know it,” said longtime Spartanburg homeowner Roberta Haynsworth.

Whatever the reason, not paying is a black eye for people seeking higher office like Congressman Mulvaney.

“He was trying to con the federal government out of money,” said Spartanburg taxpayer Sanfrod Starnes.

And it’s also a bigger blow to the wallet, since you’re on the hook for back-taxes and fines.

There are some exemptions. You don’t count wages you pay to your spouse, your child under 21, a parent, or anyone under 18.

You can also get around the payroll tax by hiring, for example, house cleaners through a service.

“Then they’re going to be paying those various taxes and so on, and they’ll be responsible for making a payment directly to that person that you brought in, and all you do is just make a check to that service,” said Ashby.

“Now I know, no excuses for me either, or anyone else who’s watching, careful!” said North.

And Haynsworth added, as she walked her poodle Charlie, “I’m glad I don’t have to pay for a nanny for him,” she said laughing.