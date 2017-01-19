NC man whips boy with belt, charged with child abuse say deputies

By Published: Updated:
Scott Bouza
Scott Bouza

MARION, N.C. (WSPA)- A North Carolina man has been charged with child abuse after deputies say he whipped a little boy with a belt, causing bruises.

The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office posted on its facebook page that 26-year-old Scott Robert Bouza of Marion was charged with negligent child abuse inflicting serious injury.

Deputies say the boy is 6-years-old.

Deputies say Bouza whipped the boy with a leather belt, leaving bruises on several parts of his body.

The sheriff’s office got word of the case from McDowell County Social Services.

Crime

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s