NC man whips boy with belt, charged with child abuse say deputies

MARION, N.C. (WSPA)- A North Carolina man has been charged with child abuse after deputies say he whipped a little boy with a belt, causing bruises.

The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office posted on its facebook page that 26-year-old Scott Robert Bouza of Marion was charged with negligent child abuse inflicting serious injury.

Deputies say the boy is 6-years-old.

Deputies say Bouza whipped the boy with a leather belt, leaving bruises on several parts of his body.

The sheriff’s office got word of the case from McDowell County Social Services.

