LAURENS Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Troopers say a driver died after a crash near Laurens.

The single-vehicle crash happened at 12:50 a.m. Thursday on US 76.

A 45-year-old Belton man was driving a 1998 Lexus when troopers say he went off the left side of the road, struck an embankment and overturned before hitting a tree, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Troopers say he was not wearing a seat belt and was entrapped in the vehicle. He died at the scene.