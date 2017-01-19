“Operation Real-Time” deterring potentially violent Upstate felons says US Attorney

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA-TV) – Around 10 Upstate felons that were arrested for having a gun illegally were convicted in federal court just this week. It is part of “Operation Real-Time”, a partnership with Upstate law enforcement to crack down on repeat offenders.

“The results have been, I think, fantastic,” said Max Cauthen, Assistant US Attorney in Greenville.

In the year and a half since its inception, Cauthen said the federal program is taking potentially violent felons off the streets of the Upstate.

“So far, we’re up to about 90 different cases involving about 110 firearms and ammunition,” said Cauthen.

When convicted felons are found with firearms or ammo, local agencies like the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office or Greenville Police contact the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, as well as the Assistant US Attorney.

It’s these real time partnerships with upstate agencies that are leading to harsher sentences for violators in federal courts, according to Cauthen.

“The state statute may carry up to a year for unlawful carry, but in federal court, if you’re a convicted felon, you’re looking at up to ten years in prison. That’s for a firearm and ammunition or just one bullet,” said Cauthen.

Thursday alone, two different convictions came from Greenville felons in federal court. Michael Westbrook and Giovonni Cecil pled guilty to federal gun charges that come with a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison to life.

Greenville has been the leader in the successful program, now spreading to Anderson and Spartanburg Counties. Greenville’s new Sheriff, Will Lewis, said he’s committed to keeping the program going.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to take illegal weapons out of the hands of violent offenders and we’re always excited to be able to do that,” said Lewis.

Lewis said “Operation Real-Time” helped them get two different murder confessions and solve a gang shooting.

So far, 18 Upstate agencies have teamed up to make “Operation Real-Time” a success. The Assistant US Attorney’s office says the program is set to expand into other parts of the state including Charleston in 2017.